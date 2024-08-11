Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.49. 20,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,924. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.78 and a 1-year high of $263.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.35.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

