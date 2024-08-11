Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 158,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.96.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.