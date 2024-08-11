Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 18.1% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 50.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 25.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.91. 3,635,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

