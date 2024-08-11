Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXM traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 170,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

