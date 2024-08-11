Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. 126,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

