Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:QGRO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 28,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.