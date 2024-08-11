Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,405 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.7% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 604,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,714,000 after buying an additional 53,540 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,848.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $94.72. 3,542,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,498. The firm has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Read Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.