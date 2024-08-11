Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 117,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,208 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,181,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

