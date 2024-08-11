Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $77.59. 2,576,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

