Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 45,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 205,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,409. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

