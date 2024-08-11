Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $354.94. 1,011,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.