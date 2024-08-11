Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 184.1% during the second quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 117,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.53. 2,975,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average is $273.81.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,842 shares of company stock valued at $60,982,983 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.