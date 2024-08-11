Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $99.55. 3,879,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,598. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

