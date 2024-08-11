Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after buying an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 660,978 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 315,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 537.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 1,597,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

