Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

SWK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.76. 828,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

