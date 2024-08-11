Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,265,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 924.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.00. The company had a trading volume of 586,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $276.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

