Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 14,437.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 226,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 224,654 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 546,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 314,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.90. 1,901,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

