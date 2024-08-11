Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,534 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,774,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 152,335 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

NYSE HR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. 2,745,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,116. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

