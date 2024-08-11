Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) to Neutral

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

SMRT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

SMRT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SmartRent’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 386,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,244,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,254,000 after buying an additional 386,845 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 74,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

