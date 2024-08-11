Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,187,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,550,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,349,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

