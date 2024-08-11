Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $60.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 375,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156 in the last 90 days. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $17,384,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 432,824 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

