Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.63 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.