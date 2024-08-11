Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$160.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$147.11.

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$149.51. 187,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.05. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$126.25 and a 1 year high of C$169.28. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

