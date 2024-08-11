Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$160.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.11.

CTC.A stock traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$149.51. 187,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$126.25 and a 52 week high of C$169.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

