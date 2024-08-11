Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$54.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.49.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.27. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$40.52 and a twelve month high of C$54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.56.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.