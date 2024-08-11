Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.30.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 71.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 679,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 132.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 549,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

