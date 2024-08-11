Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 4,188,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,658,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 442,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,167,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

