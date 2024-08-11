Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target to $10.50

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,825. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,395 shares of company stock worth $1,699,082 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

