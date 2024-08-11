Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Stride stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,810. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. Stride has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

