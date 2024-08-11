Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 140,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 180,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,603 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

