Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.26 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 516.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after buying an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 219,699 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Calix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,546 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

