Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s current price.

CGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.13.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CGY

Calian Group Price Performance

CGY stock traded down C$2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.80. 43,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.30. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$45.15 and a 52-week high of C$63.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calian Group

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.