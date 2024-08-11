Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Cormark

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGY. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calian Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calian Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.13.

TSE CGY traded down C$2.29 on Friday, hitting C$45.80. 43,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The company has a market cap of C$542.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$45.15 and a 12 month high of C$63.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

