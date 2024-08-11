Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $54.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

