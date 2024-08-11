Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 3,036,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $200.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

