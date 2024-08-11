Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Acquires $100,061.50 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Pamela C. Stewart acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,672.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after buying an additional 51,682 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

