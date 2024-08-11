Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Burford Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BUR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 616,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,569. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $480,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Burford Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,844,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

