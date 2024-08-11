Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $182.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average is $173.09. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

