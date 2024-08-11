Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $205.00.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.47.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.5 %

BLDR stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.51. 1,031,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.