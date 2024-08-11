BTIG Research Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $114.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.51.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,299,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 218.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 130.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

