Bsr Reit Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$50.05 million during the quarter.

HOM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Bsr Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Bsr Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

