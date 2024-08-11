Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 51 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,658,274 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.77. 1,258,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,790. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day moving average of $231.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

