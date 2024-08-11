Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $43,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,416,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,948,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IBIT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,872,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,835,475. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.