Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $43,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,416,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,948,000.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,872,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,835,475. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

