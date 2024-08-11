Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $4,160,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,842 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM remained flat at $39.63 during trading hours on Friday. 977,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,058. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

