Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKDGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,129. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Macquarie started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKD

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Earnings History for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.