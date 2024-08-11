Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,129. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Macquarie started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.