Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells C$86,100.00 in Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00.
Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance
TSE SBC opened at C$8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.95. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.97 and a 12-month high of C$9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84. The firm has a market cap of C$188.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54.
Brompton Split Banc Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brompton Split Banc
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.