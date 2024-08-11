Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells C$86,100.00 in Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance

TSE SBC opened at C$8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.95. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.97 and a 12-month high of C$9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84. The firm has a market cap of C$188.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

