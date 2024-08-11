Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%.
Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.22. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall acquired 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Insiders have bought a total of 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
