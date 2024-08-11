Brokers Offer Predictions for FlexShopper, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.33.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 52,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,296,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,368.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 211,386 shares of company stock worth $240,518. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

