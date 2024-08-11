Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price at $5.90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

