Brokerages Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target at $67.30

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.30.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,172,300.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after buying an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $222,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,242,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,776,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $76,918,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

